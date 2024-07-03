Fire in Aspropyrgos, Proastiakos services interrupted

Asprobirgos erupted in the evening and in addition to mobilizing the fire brigade, it disrupted services in the suburb.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in dry grass at Nia Choi in Asprophyrcos. 6 firemen rushed to the spot with two vehicles.

Train 2303 (Giato – Praias), approaching the Gypsy camp, found itself in front of the fire as it passed through the line. OSE sent the train back to S.S. Asprophyrcos.

According to Hellenic Train, the incident is causing delays.





