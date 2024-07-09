Fire: Very high fire danger today – which areas are colored ‘orange’

Due to the prevailing climate in the country, the risk of fire spreading in many parts of the country is very high today.

In particular, Attica, Kythira, Argolis, Evia, Boeotia, Corinthia, Laconia, Lesbos, Chios and Psara are in risk category 4.

It is presented according to the fire risk prediction map provided by the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Climate and Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov.gr).

Beware of dangerous work

At the same time, the General Secretariat of Civil Defense recommends that citizens be especially careful, avoid activities such as burning dry grass and branches in the open or cleaning up debris, and avoid using machines that cause sparks such as rounds. Sawmills, welding equipment, using outdoor grills, smoking bees, throwing lighted cigarettes, etc.

Also, burning of fields is prohibited during fire protection periods.

Fire: Warning Kigilia

Indeed, the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kigilias, was quick to post on social media to warn that the next few days would be “very difficult due to dangerous weather”.