“The Devil Wore Prada”: Sequel to hit film is coming | Marie Claire

D2006 Blockbuster Fans’ Dreams “The devil wore Prada” seems true Disney He decided to film the sequel Meryl Streep In the role of a tyrannical fashion editor Miranda is a priest And they are Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt His longtime assistants Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton star.

and screenwriter of the first film, Allyn Brosh McKennaIt will be back to work and it remains to be seen how she will deal with the fact that the heroines are now in their twenties and have to navigate the completely changed landscape that digital media and social media have added to print magazines.

Let’s remember that the first movie was based on one of his novels Lauren Weisberger, which describes the dream experience of a young woman working for a fashion magazine. Because Weisberger was his personal assistant Anna Wintour, for American Vogue, we can be pretty sure it’s based on true events. However, the film’s creators were a huge box office success ($326.7 million worldwide), earning an Oscar and a Golden Globe for that Meryl Streep For Best Performance in a Comedy Role.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below