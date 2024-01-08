Shanti: Couple goes missing – hunting association calls for investigation

An alarm has been raised in Shanti for a couple who went missing on Sunday in the mountains near Livaditis.

A 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were traveling in a gray RENAULT KADJAR car.

Authorities and area hunting associations are helping with inquiries to find them, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact police immediately.

What does the Hunting Association of Peace report?

In its post, the Xanthi Hunting Association posted a photo of the missing couple and said:

“To all the friends and hunting family members in Shanti's PE. Our fellow citizens are missing.

On Sunday, January 7, the couple in the photo moved towards the village of Livaditis. They have been missing since the afternoon of that day when their relative contacted them.

We ask that everyone in the area be cautious and contact the police if they see anything.

Check out the post: