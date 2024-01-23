Second wave of US and UK strikes against Houthi targets

The US and Britain launched new strikes on Monday night against Houthi targets in Yemen. Officials told CBS that the strikes were aimed at radar.

The same official added that although the US and UK have said they do not want a conflict with the Houthis, the strikes are aimed at securing Red Sea sea lanes.

Tonight's strike against Houthi targets is the second since the joint US-British operation, which also involved the aircraft carrier Eisenhower.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke on the phone, with “Biden and Sunak discussing ongoing Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on traders and warships in the Red Sea” at the White House.

They “reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation, international trade, and the protection of seafarers from unlawful and unjustified attacks,” the White House said, adding: “The president and prime minister discussed the importance of increasing humanitarian assistance and civilian security. Securing the release of hostages by the people of Gaza and by Hamas.”

