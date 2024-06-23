PAOK Transfers: Tsiftsis “Bicephalo of the North”.

PAOK have announced the acquisition of Antonis Siftzis from Asteras Tripoli. He signed a contract until the summer of 2028.

His player PAOK And by bullet he became Antonis SiftzisIt was purchased Astera Tripoli And the contract is signed until the summer of 2028. This is a case that has been in the works for several days. At one point there was a minor deadlock in the negotiationsLater that too was overruled And so the deal was done.

Detailed announcement of PAOK:

“Tsiftsis is at PAOK PAOK PAOK announce the acquisition of Antonis Tsiftsis on a transfer from Asteras Tripoli. The Greek goalkeeper has signed a cooperation agreement with Dekefalos until 30.06 2028 and will wear the number 99 jersey.