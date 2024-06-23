PAOK Transfers: Tsiftsis “Bicephalo of the North”.

PAOK have announced the acquisition of Antonis Siftzis from Asteras Tripoli. He signed a contract until the summer of 2028.
His player PAOK And by bullet he became Antonis SiftzisIt was purchased Astera Tripoli And the contract is signed until the summer of 2028. This is a case that has been in the works for several days. At one point there was a minor deadlock in the negotiationsLater that too was overruled And so the deal was done.
Detailed announcement of PAOK:
“Tsiftsis is at PAOK
PAOK PAOK announce the acquisition of Antonis Tsiftsis on a transfer from Asteras Tripoli. The Greek goalkeeper has signed a cooperation agreement with Dekefalos until 30.06 2028 and will wear the number 99 jersey.
The Antonis SiftzisBorn on July 21, 1999 in Giannitsa, he attracted attention in his academics from a young age. Astera Tripoli. The Greek goalkeeper made his professional debut on 2 April 2018 in a 4–0 home win against Platanias. Since then, Siftzis has made 54 appearances and kept 18 clean sheets. Arcadon.
He has played four times with the U17 and U18 national youth teams, keeping clean sheets in two of them. July of 2023Credit was given Rakovreturns Astera Tripoli him January of 2024.
The Antonis Siftzis PAOK was the people’s choice for the team’s constitution, with the Greek goalkeeper accepting the White Beard PAE’s proposal for a cooperation agreement until 2028.
Welcome Antonis!”