Demis: Panathinaikos-Olympiakos derby – Football – Stoixman Super League – Commentary on Panathinaikos-Olympiakos

In the show “Fair Game” with him Hello Sushika to do bwinΣΠΟΡ FM 94,6oh Demis Nicolaides Considering the big derby between them on Sunday (06/10, 20:30), he mentioned the strong points he saw from Olympiakos, but also the problem of Jose Luis Mendeliber’s team and the problems of Panathinaikos. , in OAKA!

«Olympiaco needs space. He will not pressure you throughout the match in that area. It goes back a little further. The point is to steal the ball in midfield. He has trouble creating a closed defense“, he said about Piraeus, more detailed conversation about”Trefoil»: «You immediately understand that he struggles to get into the area, that he lacks the imagination to break the defense and pass. We never saw Alonso ‘his way’. I haven’t figured it out yet.

So far what we see or what Panathinayak creates is based on individual actions. The winning team is Panathinaikos and the team is Olympiakos. “We won’t see anything that surprises us or Panathinayak will play from one day to the next,” he asserted, among other things.