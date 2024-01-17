One step away from signing Vitor Hugo

Panathinaikos





Panathinaikos are now one step away from signing Victor Hugo to fill the last gap in the center of defence. There is one more paper to complete the deal with Bahia. The experienced stopper has already been signed.

Panathinaikos are still a breath away from completing another transfer for Vidor Ugo. The 32-year-old central defender's existing contract with the side made things easier for the now-waiting Panathinaikos. Greens.

Communication with the City group had been open for a few days anyway, leaving everyone hopeful about the footballer's move from Brazil to Greece. Now, all that's left is for the Brazilian club to send an official letter of approval to complete the transfer, which at this point seems to be a matter of time.

Whatever the case, the Greens found that out a few days ago with the multi-experienced stopper's side making it clear in Bahia that they are eager to return to Europe and play again in their old title-chasing side. continent.

Beyond that, the search continues for a goalkeeper to immediately replace Alberto Brignoli, who will be “inactive” until the summer. Finally, the “Greens” are looking for a midfielder (he will play mainly in the “6” and “8”) with different competitive characteristics, who will provide additional elements to the formation, but also be compatible with the competitive model that Fatih Terim wants to gradually send in the “Clover” for the intensity of the team.