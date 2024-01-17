Maximovic is “in the squad” for the center and Ugo is expected in Athens on Friday

Panathinaikos





17.01.2024

Panathinaikos are waiting for Vitor Hugo at the center of defense in Athens on Friday, while Nemanja Maksimovic has also entered the squad at centre.

Panathinaikos made the big bang with the acquisition of Tasos Pakaseta and continued to strengthen them in other positions.

32-year-old central defender Vitor Hugo (1.87) becomes the Greens' second stopper to sign in January after Samet Akaidin, who arrived on loan from Fenerbahce.

Within 48 hours, the deal with Bahia to replace Hugo will be closed, and the player is expected to – barring a shocking chance – sign.

Panathinaikos is also looking for a midfielder (mainly playing at “6” and “8”) with various competitive characteristics who will provide additional elements to the formation, but also to the intensity of the team.

Nemanja Maksimovic has entered the team at centre. The 29-year-old central midfielder from Getafe (1.89), a Serbian national team international, is a player Panathinaikos are considering.

Maximovic's contract with Getafe expires in the summer, with the Serbian having been a regular starter in La Liga since the summer of 2018.