Kate Middleton: She's being treated at a VIP hospital – the guard and the clinic's “golden” kitchen – Newsbomb – News

A troubling news comes from Britain and Buckingham Palace as the Princess of Wales is announced Kate Middleton Abdominal surgery was performed

Few details have been released about the health of the Princess of Wales. The Britain's next Queen, Kate Middleton, underwent surgery Abdominal pain in the London clinic on Tuesday caused concern among the British.

The London Clinic is located in central London and is the largest private hospital in the country and has been chosen to treat famous actresses and heads of state such as Prince Philip (Queen Elizabeth's husband), Princess Margaret (Elizabeth's sister) and Elizabeth Taylor. As John F. Kennedy.





The clinic has a state-of-the-art cancer center that accommodates patients for chemotherapy, radiation therapy and other treatments. In 2019, it acquired a specialized robotic surgery center.

Patients have a personal welcome when the hospital's chef runs the kitchen serving fish from Cornish boats and meat from Smithfields market.

In 2010, he opened a specialist cancer center at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The announcement stated that surgery was scheduled, although it was noted that Kate Middleton would spend 10 to 14 days in the hospital and then recover and return home. But still She will not return to her duties until Easter.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this report is generating. She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality as possible for her children, and she also believes she wants her personal medical information to remain private.

Therefore, Kensington Palace will only provide updates on Her Royal Highness's progress when there is significant new information to share.

The Princess of Wales would like to apologize to everyone involved for postponing her upcoming engagements.” It is also mentioned in the notice.