Olympiacos: “Empty” of attackers in derby with AEK – Newsbomb – News

Olympics : Stefan Jovetic has trouble with discomfort and is considered a major doubt for the big match with AEK – only Fran Navarro is 100% in the derby.

Derby vs AEKHe has no tomorrow Olympics. “Red and White”, who are 6 points away from the top, do not even want to think that they will not get this important and important match at home. In this endeavor, he has obstacles Carlos Carvalhal There are many.

Especially in attack, the Olympiakos coach has many “headaches”. Only a footballer can get 100% for him. newcomer Fran Navarro.

The latest move is about Stefan Jovetic. Montenegro feels uncomfortable and his participation is highly doubtful. All this in the last practice before Sunday's big game. So the odds were not on his side.

Of course Jovetic's absence, added to Piraeus' many attacks. El Gabi is in the Moroccan national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. El Arabi was not ready, while Beal was also injured in the match against Lamia.

So against AEK, Fran Navarro was the only player completely ready for Olympiakos attack.