“Maurizio Sarri rejects Panathinaikos’ proposal”, his answer awaits in Trifili!

As Panathinaikos await Maurizio Sarri’s response to a dominant offer submitted to him, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio insists the Italian coach has rejected Trifilio’s offer.

His attempt was a negative result Panathinaikou To make the final transition with him Maurizio Sari, Mentioned by a transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Beyond that, it is worth noting that until these lines were written, Panathinaikos had not received any kind of response from Charry, either positive or negative.

A fact confirmed by Alfredo Bendula, a reporter close to the 65-year-old technician’s environment, through his Twitter post.

On Tuesday afternoon, DeMarcio reported the following:

Maurizio Sarri’s bench career won’t start again in Greece. The former Lazio coach, in fact, rejected the proposal presented by Panathinaikos in recent days. With today’s deadline to accept or reject the offer, the Tuscan coach took a few days to think.

In the end, Sarri decided to reject a significant financial offer from Panathinaikos: thus, after being sacked by Lazio in March, no Greek is free from any contractual restrictions. We remember that in his career, he has already coached abroad, in the Premier League on the Chelsea bench in the 2018-2019 season.