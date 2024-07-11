He gives everything to El Gabi’s signature and immediately waits in Greece

Olympiacos are offering “land and water” for El Gabi to sign a new contract with the “red and whites” as they upped their offer to 5.5 million euros for two years.

Olympiakos took another important step closer to El Gabi by offering him a huge sum by Greek standards to renew his contract for the next two years.

According to the information, the “red and whites” have raised a total of more than 5.5 million euros, that is, they are giving everything for the stay of the Moroccan striker, in fact, they expect it immediately in Greece.

The African center forward is expected to arrive in our country within the next 48 hours so that the situation can be clarified. There is hope for a positive outcome of the case, but in these cases, when such high offers and a player in demand in Europe and Saudi Arabia arrive, it means that everything hangs in the balance.

Olympiacos have offered El Coffey €2.3m for each year of the contract, plus €450,000 in target bonuses, €2.75m per season and €5.5m over two years.

However, there are those who argue that the “red and whites” have increased their offer even more in the last twenty-four hours, when the parties concerned have not opened their cards for understandable reasons.

Optimism for Fortuni, implications for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and MLS

At the same time, in the case of El Gabi, Olympiakos wants to close the case of Fortounis immediately. He has been the captain and natural leader of the team for ten consecutive seasons and immediate improvements are expected.

Olympiakos’ management are keen to keep the Greek central midfielder, with Mediliber asking him to stay for a long time, while the footballer remains his priority to stay at Preus. Once a player of Fortune’s caliber is released, there are plenty of parties interested in watching him.

According to reports, the experienced striker has received knocks and offers from teams in Saudi Arabia, the United States and Turkey, and in general, there are “sirens” around him. Even though everything is dragging on now, it seems that all the parties involved are determined not to let this case become an ongoing story.

Everything points to the final decision of Fortounis and Olympiakos very soon, hopefully it will be positive so that they can continue together in the coming seasons. But unless signed, a lot changes from day to day in transfers. However, it seems we have already entered the crucial twenty-four hours for the European Cup winners’ captain to renew his contract.