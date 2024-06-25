IRIS: Extension of Compulsory Registration in Payment System – Economic Postman

Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatsitakis announced the extension of the deadline for the registration of millions of freelancers in the IRIS payment system.

From the floor of the annual meeting of the Hellenic Banking Association, Mr. Hatsitakis announced a “minor extension” of the link to the IRIS system, though did not reveal an exact timeframe. He noted that borrowers affected by this move will have a special update from AADE in the next period.

Note that the deadline is June 30.

IRIS: To increase payment range

Those who do not log into IRIS on time will be fined 1,500 euros, while those who do not register a business account will be asked to pay a fine of 1,000 euros.

Expansion of IRIS

The finance ministry plans to gradually expand IRIS to all businesses by March 2025.

Freelancers and self-employed are obliged to accept cardless direct payments by transferring funds directly to the beneficiary’s account.

With the IRIS service on mobile banking, professionals collect loans from their customers within seconds, who pay by knowing only the professional’s mobile phone number or VAT number, without knowing their IVAN.

In fact, to further facilitate the customer, a professional mobile number or VAT number can be provided in the form of a QR code to scan.

Restrictions

As regards creditors and control procedure, the current legislative regime provides for the following: