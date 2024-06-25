Greece – Montenegro 86-57: He’s back up and waiting for Giannis

Greece drew against Montenegro and opened this year’s “Acropolis” curtain with a victory (86-57) as part of the preparation for the SEF Pre-Olympic tournament.

The Montenegro of Nikola Vucevic Proved… easy prey for her NationalIn the first scene of the match “Castle». The Hellas Won 86-57, dominated from the first quarter and played with enough freedom on offense.

Really shooting like her Poland, many three-pointers resulting from the movement of the ball. The final game found its players Vasilis Spanoulis Shoot 14/41 three-pointers and 18/32 two-pointers.

Greece – Montenegro: Match

By Nick Calathes To do… to conduct an orchestra, m Hellas He entered the fray furiously. Her guard Monaco He dished out two impressive assists and hit a three-pointer 11-0 to lay the foundation early. The Montenegro He lacked the necessary toughness with his players Spanoulis Find a way to spin the ball after 16-10 (7′) and reach +25 (29-14, 14′) until he shoots for three. Vucevic.

But like the first game, the three-way game continued. By Baskets Magical aids and send her Hellas To shoot non-stop, the score escaped more than 20, directed by Charalambopoulos (45-23, 18′). In one half of the Hellas He also grabbed 9/27 three-pointers and 8/16 two-pointers, along with 12 offensive rebounds.

The scenario did not change in the third quarter either. By Papagiani 55-28 (24′) into receiver from both the Rocket and the three-pointer. The Montenegrins They didn’t get much performance, which naturally slowed her down as well Greece With a higher price difference. The Spanoulis Got a chance to try out the patterns Lorentzakis DMK made two consecutive three-pointers in the final of the third quarter Chef (65-41, 30′).

Of course, the scene didn’t change with him Vucevic Take a break and his own minutes Midoglo, Moritis, Lorentzakis To be continued… shoot from the three-pointer, the score was finally 86-57.

Ten minutes: 23-12, 45-26, 65-41, 86-57.