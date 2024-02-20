France: Man kills wife and commits suicide outside Montpellier court

The new femicide in France, and particularly in Montpellier, is when a man shoots his wife outside a courthouse and then kills himself.

Police initially feared a terrorist attack outside a court in Montpellier, France, but later determined it was a man and woman who had divorced before another femicide in the country.

It was “first a woman who was shot by her husband and then committed suicide,” a Montpellier police official told AFP.

“Earlier, they had a meeting or hearing for divorce. Each is around 60 years old,” another police source told AFP.

In France, 900 femicides have been recorded since Emmanuel Macron took office in 2017, according to feminist organization #NousToutes, who declared equality between women and men a key goal of his first term.

The fight to “totally eradicate violence against women” should be the “first pillar” of equality between women and men, announced by Emmanuel Macron as “the main objective of his five-year presidency” in November 2017, that is, a few months after arriving at the Élysée.

Since the beginning of her tenure, an emergency phone number, 3919, has been established for women victims of violence and their environment, as well as “high risk” phones and anti-rape bracelets (BAR bracelets).