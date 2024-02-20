Corinth: “The children of the early Christians were found in kinship

Speaking on Mega TV, Stavros Balaskas announced that the children of a family of early Christians from Corinth have been identified.

“This case is not in police interest but in social interest. The father “suddenly fell ill.” It includes children. Family can do whatever they want but not with small children. That is why there was a strong intervention of the lawyer. It is a social issue and we need to identify other groups with the same lifestyle. The children were found and were with a relative,” Mr Palaskas said.

“About whether the children are his A DNA test will be done, a child is conceived and no one knows who the father is. The woman is not responsible for the child's paternity. “Father” says they live by the standards of the Amish or the Russian standards of the “Old Christians” of the Roman Catholic Church.

It is recalled that the 45-year-old received a deadline to apologize on Wednesday, until which he will remain in custody. A case was registered for violating the law and not forcing her three minor children to attend school.