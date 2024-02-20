The Tripoli Court of Appeal annulled the cooperation agreement with Turkey

The Tripoli Court of Appeal decided on Monday to annul the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Government of National Unity with Turkey regarding cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, libyaobserver reported.

According to the publication, as of January 10, 2023, the Third Office of the Tripoli Court of Appeal decided to “suspend” the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of National Unity and Turkey in the energy sector.

It is remembered that day October 3, 2022 The National Unity Government of Libya signed the Memorandum of Understanding During the visit of a high-level delegation from Ankara, several foreign affairs, defense, energy and trade ministers were present.

The signing of the memorandum prompted reactions from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Akhila Saleh, the coalition government and some members of the House of Representatives, the State Supreme Council and others.

As they pointed out, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dibeba's lack of authority to sign agreements involving long-term commitments to the Libyan government supported their position.