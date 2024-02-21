Inter – Atletico Madrid 1-0 and Eindhoven in the Champions League final

The “16” stage of the Champions League continued on Tuesday night (20.02.2024) with the matches Inter – Atletico Madrid (1-0) and Eindhoven – Dortmund (1-1).

Follow the progress of the matches live from NewsIt.gr

Tomorrow's program for the “16” of the Champions League (21.02 / 22:00) includes the Porto-Arsenal and Napoli-Barcelona games and completes the program of the first matches of this phase with a view to the return matches.

16th round results

First matches

Copenhagen – Manchester City 1-3

(34' Madsen / 11' De Bruyne, 45+1' Silva, 90+3' Foden)

Leipzig – Real 0-1

(49′ Diath)

Paris – Real Sociedad 2-0

(58′ Mbappe, 70′ Barkola)

Lazio – Bayern 1-0

(69′ Pen. Immovable)

Inter – Atletico 1-0

Eindhoven – Dortmund 1-1

21/02 22:00 Napoli – Barcelona

21/02 22:00 Porto – Arsenal

Rematches

05/03 22:00 Real Sociedad – Paris

05/03 22:00 Bayern – Lazio

06/03 22:00 Real – Leipzig

06/03 22:00 Manchester City – Copenhagen

12/03 22:00 Barcelona – Napoli

12/03 22:00 Arsenal – Porto

13/03 22:00 Atletico – Inter

13/03 22:00 Dortmund – Eindhoven

* The draw for quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will be held on March 15.