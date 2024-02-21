Inter – Atletico Madrid 1-0 and Eindhoven in the Champions League final

The “16” stage of the Champions League continued on Tuesday night (20.02.2024) with the matches Inter – Atletico Madrid (1-0) and Eindhoven – Dortmund (1-1).
Tomorrow's program for the “16” of the Champions League (21.02 / 22:00) includes the Porto-Arsenal and Napoli-Barcelona games and completes the program of the first matches of this phase with a view to the return matches.
16th round results
First matches
Copenhagen – Manchester City 1-3
(34' Madsen / 11' De Bruyne, 45+1' Silva, 90+3' Foden)
Leipzig – Real 0-1
(49′ Diath)
Paris – Real Sociedad 2-0
(58′ Mbappe, 70′ Barkola)
Lazio – Bayern 1-0
(69′ Pen. Immovable)
Inter – Atletico 1-0
Eindhoven – Dortmund 1-1
21/02 22:00 Napoli – Barcelona
21/02 22:00 Porto – Arsenal
Rematches
05/03 22:00 Real Sociedad – Paris
05/03 22:00 Bayern – Lazio
06/03 22:00 Real – Leipzig
06/03 22:00 Manchester City – Copenhagen
12/03 22:00 Barcelona – Napoli
12/03 22:00 Arsenal – Porto
13/03 22:00 Atletico – Inter
13/03 22:00 Dortmund – Eindhoven
* The draw for quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will be held on March 15.