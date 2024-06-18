Floridis: After Kouya’s claims about Lytra we asked for a more original definition of what a man is.

After the criminologist’s report, Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis commented, “Today we heard the most original definition of what a man is, masculinity.” Alexis Kouya Accused Apostolos, speaking to Litras about the domestic violence case, argued that “the criminal case that was carried out was excessive”. Beating is unacceptable in any way, Apostolis has masculine characteristics.” Later, SYRIZA leader Stephanos Kassalakis insisted that there was nothing masculine about the abuse, to which the lawyer responded: “I am shocked by Stephanos Kassalakis, whose choices are known and not publicly clarified. If he is a woman or a man or a Tyler in his marriage, he should stick to masculine behavior.

The Justice Minister continued to position himself in Gooya’s view, asserting the following: “It is manly and manly to kill a woman and ask for forgiveness because you can go to jail. I thought a man is one who respects his wife, women and fellow human beings. He is the real man. Today we have this vague definition.” He said, “It definitely shows other things. I stand by this opinion.”

Watch the interview:





Thanks to the regulations on domestic violence and the law he brought in and speeding up arrest procedures, Litra told ERT:

“We cannot speak words of sympathy to the community that is asking for help.”

He stressed that a network of measures to strengthen the existing framework for domestic violence would be announced in the next few days and pointed out that the struggle to combat it was ongoing.

“When this government took office last summer, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ has a general sense of impunity and lawlessness in the country, which means that whatever I do, whoever makes the law, has little to no consequences to produce.

Because when a community seeks protection from the government, the government cannot give it words of sympathy. Yes, that’s how the government works. Speaking to the Prime Minister proposing a new understanding of criminal laws, we said that after decades of looking at the rights of criminals, we need to look a little bit at the rights of victims. Let’s look at the need for society to protect itself.