Floridis: After Kouya’s claims about Lytra we asked for a more original definition of what a man is.

After the criminologist’s report, Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis commented, “Today we heard the most original definition of what a man is, masculinity.” Alexis Kouya Accused Apostolos, speaking to Litras about the domestic violence case, argued that “the criminal case that was carried out was excessive”. Beating is unacceptable in any way, Apostolis has masculine characteristics.” Later, SYRIZA leader Stephanos Kassalakis insisted that there was nothing masculine about the abuse, to which the lawyer responded: “I am shocked by Stephanos Kassalakis, whose choices are known and not publicly clarified. If he is a woman or a man or a Tyler in his marriage, he should stick to masculine behavior.
The Justice Minister continued to position himself in Gooya’s view, asserting the following: “It is manly and manly to kill a woman and ask for forgiveness because you can go to jail. I thought a man is one who respects his wife, women and fellow human beings. He is the real man. Today we have this vague definition.” He said, “It definitely shows other things. I stand by this opinion.”
Watch the interview:
Thanks to the regulations on domestic violence and the law he brought in and speeding up arrest procedures, Litra told ERT:
“We cannot speak words of sympathy to the community that is asking for help.”
He stressed that a network of measures to strengthen the existing framework for domestic violence would be announced in the next few days and pointed out that the struggle to combat it was ongoing.
“When this government took office last summer, has a general sense of impunity and lawlessness in the country, which means that whatever I do, whoever makes the law, has little to no consequences to produce.
Because when a community seeks protection from the government, the government cannot give it words of sympathy. Yes, that’s how the government works. Speaking to the Prime Minister proposing a new understanding of criminal laws, we said that after decades of looking at the rights of criminals, we need to look a little bit at the rights of victims. Let’s look at the need for society to protect itself.
How it will be done: Not by stiffening certain penalties, but by assuring those willing to commit illegal acts that there will be severe consequences for their illegal act.
We have repeatedly said that the Penal Code, which is a criminal law that sends you to jail, is not successful, but creates a certainty that if you commit an illegal act, you will go to jail,” he added. .
Mr. Floridis continued:
“Beyond the protection we provide to victims, one of the other things is to help these facts come to light and when a truth comes to light, it’s brought to justice.
So, what is new in this case is that the doctor, professor, teacher, nurse, psychologist, psychiatrist who faces such an incident should first report it competently and second give him full protection for it. I mean, we’ve got him covered this time. We protect them from any criminal prosecutions, any civil damages, disciplinary actions, everything.
The struggle to cope with this very difficult phenomenon is now growing as it is. That’s why I said let’s catch it this week too. That is, perhaps at the beginning of the next Act, there will be a complementary Act to the existing Act to put more specific provisions on the provisions that we are going to come up with in these judicial proceedings (…). In the next few days, we will intervene in practice, that is, in the way a criminal procedure is organized, the defense is more effective, and the judge goes in a more specific way.”
to Criticized by the Union of Judges and Prosecutors and the Athens Bar Associationreferring to the fact that the judge’s independence cannot be subject to fluctuations, including the dictates of public opinion, he underlined: “Here we have committed a heinous abuse, the prosecutor’s order says that he has admitted guilt. . Judges are exclusively controlled by the presidents of the high courts, that is, by the Supreme Court. Other No one can control them.”
Regarding cases that do not come to court, Mr. Floridis noted: “We have not hardened any punishment. We have protected these people, the scientists, who will now be condemned, and we feel there is no danger. You complain. You are criminally protected, you are civilly protected, you are morally protected. You are protected from everything.”
News Today:
Doukas – Message to Androulakis: A different perspective is wealth, not toxicity
Apostolos Litras: and the Union of Prosecutors of Greece against the decision to acquit him with restrictive conditions
Mallorca: Angry locals chase tourists off beach shouting ‘go, go, go’ – watch video