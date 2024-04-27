Everyone feels sorry for Kate Middleton – backstabbing the Princess of Wales

There was no end to her woes Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales is fighting cancer, she announced in a video a month ago, and on the other hand, she is called to manage scenes for the relationships of members of the royal family.

New “bombshell” for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry is naïve in wanting to mend her relationship with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex believes her husband “still can't trust” her older brother.

A source familiar with palace matters has told OK magazine that Meghan Markle is “scared of being ridiculed again” by her beloved husband. Prince Harry is preparing to visit Britain in May and is said to be keen to mend his relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer.

Meghan Markle, however, is rumored to be unhappy with the prospect as she fears her husband could be hurt by the reconciliation attempt.

“It will never bother Meghan if she doesn't see William and Kate again, and she knows sadly that there is no relationship between her children George, Charlotte and Louis. She would love for that to happen, but the Welsh have made it clear they don't want that,” said the same source.

Meghan Markle: She doesn't trust Prince William

He continued: “But she knows deep down that Harry wants to mend their relationship, and the news about Kate has made him even more determined to try and do that. But she believes Harry is naive and can't trust William yet. He'll cheat again and William will take advantage of him. She knows she makes better decisions than Harry because she doesn't let her emotions rule her, but she's afraid she'll lose control in this situation.

The source explained that Meghan Markle hopes her husband will try to mend his relationship with his brother and Kate Middleton over her objections. “Meghan knows she's fighting a losing battle when Harry and William try to resolve their differences. However, she believes she's making a huge mistake. She obviously sympathizes with Kate and what she's going through, but in her mind, that won't change things,” the source explained. .

Prince Harry will travel to Britain next month for a special ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral.

