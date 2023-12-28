Manchester City returned to winning ways in their first match as world champions as they beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Back to the three points City of Manchester Inside Premier League. As in his first match Universal Champion His team Pep Guardiola He marched triumphantly through “Goodison Park” and won her over Everton 3-1 with. Citizens are 5th with 37 points and Zagarotas are 17th with 16 points, +1 from LutonBut with more competition.

His shot gave the Citizens their first chance in the 15th minute Julian Alvarez and on the 24th Pickford Saved his shot impressively Gryllis. The hosts eventually took the lead in the 29th minute. The McNeill Shooting and Harrison He opened the scoring with a superb shot. His team Sean Dice Could have doubled its lead in the 33rd minute but oh well Anderson Defeat him McNeill.

In the 53rd minute, City equalized with a shot from outside the box Foden. In the 62nd minute the Citizens won a penalty on his hand Onana After his shot AKThe Alvarez He accepted the execution and put the guests in the driver's seat. Candies equalized with his shot in the 75th minute Calvert–Levine, but finally a goal came from the Citizens in the 86th minute. The Pickford He was also out of the house Bernardo Silva With a great shot he made it 3-1 for his team and “locked in” the three points.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Braithwaite, Mikolenko, Onana, Gomes (65'Calvert-Lewin), Garner, Harrison (80'Danzuma), McNeil, Beto (65'Keane).

City of Manchester: Ederson, Walker, Stones (43' Cardiol), Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Nunes (65' Kovacic), Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez.

