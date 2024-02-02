EuroLeague standings: Panathinaikos miss chance to consolidate top four

Panathinaikos' record after a 15-10 loss to Zalgiris in Kaunas. Here's how the Euroleague standings are shaping up so far.
The Panathinayakas Lost 2/2 in doubles 80-68 loss to Zalgiris in Kaunas. So the “greens” stay at 15-10 and now await the results virtues And Fenerbahçe It remains to be seen if he is even in the top four after 25 matches Euroleague.
25th match day
Thursday 1/2
Friday 2/2
ranking
- Real Madrid 22-3
- Barcelona 17-8
- Virtus 16-9
- Fenerbahce 15-10 (5 in 3 matches)
- Panathinaikos 15-10 (5 in 3 games)
- Monaco 15-10 (5 out of 4 matches)
- Olympiakos 14-11
- Baskonia 13-12 (6)
- Maccabees 13-12 (6)
- Valencia 13-12 (5)
- Partisan 12-13
- Armani Milano 10-15 (10)
- Zalkris 10-15 (9)
- Red Star 10-15 (8 in 5 matches)
- Anatolo Efes 10-15 (8 in 6 matches)
- Bayern 10-15 (7)
- Alpha 5-20 (2)
- Villarbane 5-20 (2)
*Points from matches between them in parentheses
Official Euroleague standings
Next match day (26th)
Thursday 8/2
19:30 Anatolou Efes-Maccabi
21:30 Baskonia-Villerbon
21:30 Partizan-Bayern
21:30 Valencia-Olympiakos
21:30 Armani Milan-Real Madrid
Friday 8/2
21:00 Red Star-Jalkris
21:15 Panathinaikos AKTOR – Fenerbahce
21:30 Virtus-Monaco
21:30 Barcelona-Alba