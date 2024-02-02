EuroLeague standings: Panathinaikos miss chance to consolidate top four

Panathinaikos' record after a 15-10 loss to Zalgiris in Kaunas. Here's how the Euroleague standings are shaping up so far.

The Panathinayakas Lost 2/2 in doubles 80-68 loss to Zalgiris in Kaunas. So the “greens” stay at 15-10 and now await the results virtues And Fenerbahçe It remains to be seen if he is even in the top four after 25 matches Euroleague.

25th match day

Thursday 1/2

Friday 2/2

ranking

Real Madrid 22-3 Barcelona 17-8 Virtus 16-9 Fenerbahce 15-10 (5 in 3 matches) Panathinaikos 15-10 (5 in 3 games) Monaco 15-10 (5 out of 4 matches) Olympiakos 14-11 Baskonia 13-12 (6) Maccabees 13-12 (6) Valencia 13-12 (5) Partisan 12-13 Armani Milano 10-15 (10) Zalkris 10-15 (9) Red Star 10-15 (8 in 5 matches) Anatolo Efes 10-15 (8 in 6 matches) Bayern 10-15 (7) Alpha 5-20 (2) Villarbane 5-20 (2)

*Points from matches between them in parentheses

Official Euroleague standings

Next match day (26th)

Thursday 8/2

19:30 Anatolou Efes-Maccabi

21:30 Baskonia-Villerbon

21:30 Partizan-Bayern

21:30 Valencia-Olympiakos

21:30 Armani Milan-Real Madrid

Friday 8/2

21:00 Red Star-Jalkris

21:15 Panathinaikos AKTOR – Fenerbahce

21:30 Virtus-Monaco

21:30 Barcelona-Alba