EuroLeague standings: Panathinaikos miss chance to consolidate top four

February 3, 2024
Panathinaikos' record after a 15-10 loss to Zalgiris in Kaunas. Here's how the Euroleague standings are shaping up so far.

The Panathinayakas Lost 2/2 in doubles 80-68 loss to Zalgiris in Kaunas. So the “greens” stay at 15-10 and now await the results virtues And Fenerbahçe It remains to be seen if he is even in the top four after 25 matches Euroleague.

25th match day

Thursday 1/2

Friday 2/2

ranking

  1. Real Madrid 22-3
  2. Barcelona 17-8
  3. Virtus 16-9
  4. Fenerbahce 15-10 (5 in 3 matches)
  5. Panathinaikos 15-10 (5 in 3 games)
  6. Monaco 15-10 (5 out of 4 matches)
  7. Olympiakos 14-11
  8. Baskonia 13-12 (6)
  9. Maccabees 13-12 (6)
  10. Valencia 13-12 (5)
  11. Partisan 12-13
  12. Armani Milano 10-15 (10)
  13. Zalkris 10-15 (9)
  14. Red Star 10-15 (8 in 5 matches)
  15. Anatolo Efes 10-15 (8 in 6 matches)
  16. Bayern 10-15 (7)
  17. Alpha 5-20 (2)
  18. Villarbane 5-20 (2)

*Points from matches between them in parentheses

Official Euroleague standings

Next match day (26th)

Thursday 8/2

19:30 Anatolou Efes-Maccabi
21:30 Baskonia-Villerbon
21:30 Partizan-Bayern
21:30 Valencia-Olympiakos
21:30 Armani Milan-Real Madrid

Friday 8/2

21:00 Red Star-Jalkris
21:15 Panathinaikos AKTOR – Fenerbahce
21:30 Virtus-Monaco
21:30 Barcelona-Alba

