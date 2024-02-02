Nicole Eggert: The cancer had spread to her lymph nodes

“Baywatch” and “Charles in Charge” actress Nicole Eggert was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023. Nicole Eggert told “Inside Edition” that doctors found the cancer elsewhere and was treating it.

Eggert said she punished herself for not checking her breasts regularly, and said the breast implant tissue she received at age 19 made it difficult to detect any abnormalities in her breasts.

After gaining about 25 pounds and experiencing pain in her left breast since October, she underwent a mammogram and three biopsies, which resulted in a diagnosis of secondary breast cancer, the star said.

She said: “When I realized that, my heart stopped and I was like, 'Oh my God'. No one could accept me, so I went into every breast care center. It's scary because you know he's growing every minute of every day. know.”

A month later, a mammogram finally confirmed her fears: she had secondary breast cancer. In particular, he said: “My heart stopped, I lost my hearing, everything sank in. It's called invasive capillary carcinoma. It's very rare”.

“Self-exams, I tell you, I beat myself up.” That's what I should have done,” she added. However, she said the tissue from the breast implants made it difficult for her to do self-exams: “If I didn't have them and my little , I'm sure if I had natural breasts, I would have realized it sooner. ” and called implants a “big mistake”.

surgery

Eggert revealed his next steps were to undergo surgery to remove the cancer, followed by chemotherapy and radiation. The star added that it is currently unclear whether the cancer has spread.

As for the bump, she explained: “I can definitely feel it. It's there. It needs to be removed. So the question is, should I treat it before the surgery or should I treat it after they do the surgery?

The actress spoke candidly about the difficulty of waiting: “I panicked and thought, 'Take it away from me.'” He added: “You sit there, he's inside you, you think, every second goes by, he's inside me. It grows, and you want to get it out.”