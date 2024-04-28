Economakou: Change on Instagram after divorce

Check out the last interview of Athena Economago on “Eleni”.

On Friday (26/04) the bomb was reported to have “exploded”. Athena Ekonomakov And Philip Mikopoulos They get divorced.





Economakou – Michopoulos: The Fairytale House in Kifisia!

“After 10 years together and the birth of our two children, we are in the unpleasant position of announcing the dissolution of our marriage. Our children will connect us forever, as loving parents, we will always be there for them with boundless love.” The declaration of a couple who were once completely in love is characteristically written.





In fact, just hours after the split was announced, Athena Economako made a change to her profile on Instagram.

More specifically, The actress and businesswoman removed the information from her “bio” as “wife of Philippos Mikopoulos”.

Philippos Mikopoulos has also changed his Instagram. In particular, The businessman decided to make his personal Instagram account privateUntil then it was public.

