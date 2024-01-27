Earthquake now between Samos and Turkey

A new earthquake occurred at midday on Saturday in the coastal area Samo And Turkey. We remind you that morning is strongly marked Vibration in the area.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, there was a tremor It was recorded as 3.6 on the Richter scaleVatheos occurred 26 kilometers north-northeast of Samos and had a focal depth of 13.3 kilometers.

Here's what Lekas ​​had to say about the area

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the same area, while Efthymis Lekas ​​told OPEN about the tremor: “The earthquake occurred. Underwater space, north of Samos, within Turkish territory. It is a freedom earthquake. It affected the Turkish side more than the Greek side. There was no problem with Samos and especially with Vathi, after communication we talked with the mayor and the technicians. Municipality, we have no particular problem. We consider this as an earthquake It will not affect Greece much But we are monitoring its development over the next few hours.”

And he continued:

“He may be important, he may not be, but in any case, if he is not important, if we go to bigger sizes, for example at 5.5, he will not have the ability to affect the Greek part. We are ready to act if anything arises.