Download the “fastest racing game in the universe” and another RPG for free!

Starting today you can download two games for free Epic Games Store. The Midnight Suns Out of Marvel’s “Free Games” category, you can now own the “fastest racing game in the universe,” but also a Dungeons & Dragons title.

Specifically, the first free game for this week Redout 2, which bills itself as “the fastest racing game in the universe.” The game pays homage to classic arcade racing games, while allowing you to “run” races across dystopian wastelands.

The second is a free game Passive champions of the Forgotten Realms, a strategy game based on Dungeons & Dragons, with a special character management system. Fans of this game genre are promised an unforgettable adventure.

Download Redout 2 absolutely free By clicking here.

Get passive champions of the Forgotten Realms By clicking here.

Both titles are free until next Thursday at 18:00 Greek time and will always be in your collection!

Stay tuned to Unboxholics.com for more.