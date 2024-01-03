Cagliari 4-1: Ceremonial qualification for Coppa Italia quarter-finals with Jovic

Italy





02.01.2024 | 23:54

Luka Jovic scored twice as Milan qualified against Pantelis Hatzidiago's Cagliari in the Coppa Italia.

Milan qualified uniquely from this Phase 16 of Italian cupAfter winning with her 4-1 on her Cagliari At the “Giuseppe Meazza” and will face the winner of Atalanta – Sassuolo in the next round.

The “Rossoneri” line up like the Sardinians with a lot of changes. As a result Luka Jovic has fought on several occasions Panteli Hatzidiakos who were in the basic composition of their teams and the winner was the Serbian.

In the 29th minute, Jovic scored from close range after a misjudgment by the Greek stopper. In the 42', Theo Hernandez went to the opposition, Jovic projected it 2-0, and in the 50', the 19-year-old Sacha Trere scored his first goal for the “Rossoneri”. The game was decided, Stefano Pioli threw some starters into the game, as did Claudio Ranieri, two of whom scored the last goals. First Paulo Azzi reduced for the visitors and Rafael Leo scored the final score in stoppage time.

16th round results

Lazio – Genoa 1-0 (5' per square inch)

(5' per square inch) Fiorentina – Burma 4-1 pen., 2-2 para., 2-2 etc. (83' Enzola, 89' Pena. Sodle / 21' Bernabe, 23' Boni)

(83' Enzola, 89' Pena. Sodle / 21' Bernabe, 23' Boni) Napoli – Frosinone 0-4 (65' Barnetsia, 70' Gaso, 90+1' Pena. Cedira, 90+5' Harui)

(65' Barnetsia, 70' Gaso, 90+1' Pena. Cedira, 90+5' Harui) Inter – Bologna 1-2 p., 0-0 etc. (92' Augusto / 112' Beukema, 116' Endoi)

(92' Augusto / 112' Beukema, 116' Endoi) Milan – Cagliari 4-1 (29', 42' Jovic, 50' Trey, 90+1' Leo / 87' Assi)

(29', 42' Jovic, 50' Trey, 90+1' Leo / 87' Assi) 03/01 19:00 Atalanta – Sassuolo

Atalanta – Sassuolo 03/01 22:00 Roma – Cremonese

Roma – Cremonese 04/01 22:00 Juventus – Salernitana

Pairs of Quarter Finals

09-11/01 Bologna – Fiorentina 09-11/01 Atlanta or Sassuolo – Milan 09-11/01 Lazio – Roma or Cremonese 09-11/01 Juventus or Salernitana – Napoli or Frosinone

Pairs of semi-finals

The first games

03-04/04 Pair 1 Winner – Pair 2 Winner

Pair 1 Winner – Pair 2 Winner 03-04/04 Pair 3 wins – Pair 4 wins

Second matches

24-25/04 Pair 2 Winner – Pair 1 Winner

Pair 2 Winner – Pair 1 Winner 24-25/04 Pair 4 Winner – Pair 3 Winner

* The final will be held on May 15th at the “Olimpico” stadium in Rome.