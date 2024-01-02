Middle East burns: Israeli attack on Hamas in Beirut – organization's vice-chairman dead

An Israeli drone strikes a suburb of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. It is about the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh Her castle Hezbollah. The target appears to be a Hamas office.

4 people were killed in this attack. He was one of the dead The 57-year-old is one of Hamas' leading figures Saleh al-Aruri, Second in the hierarchy of motion After him Ismail Hania.

It is significant It was the first time Since its inception War in the Middle East Where Israel “attacked” Lebanon's capital. Until today, the war was going on along the border of the two countries, along the northern border of Israel.

It is recalled that Israel has raised its tone against Hezbollah, especially in recent days. In fact, Israel, a few days ago, called on the Lebanese government to rein in Hezbollah, otherwise it would face consequences.

The Prime Minister Najib Mikadi of Lebanon An Israeli attack on a Beirut suburb has been condemned as “criminal” and has led to the death of the second-in-command of Palestinian Hamas.

“This new Israeli offense aims to drag Lebanon into a new phase of conflict with Israel,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Hall: Pantelis Gonos | ERT