Olympic Transfers: Close Gabriel Pereira by Gilles Vithente (vid)

Olympiakos are in advanced talks with Gilles Vitente to sign Gabriel Pereira on a regular transfer.

Information published in the newspaper”Champion» On Tuesday morning (02/01) Mr Olympics Close to getting it Gabriel Pereira her Gilles Wittente are confirmed by the report. The “red and whites” are in advanced discussions with the Portuguese club to buy the rights to the 23-year-old Brazilian central defender, who they have been monitoring for several days. A certain football player also possessed her Porto.

The Gabriel Pereira Bought a year ago by Gilles Vithente for 650 thousand euros VillafrancesThis took him away from the Brazilian riding SecondThis is the team he played football for.

What has Pereira done this year?

The Brazilian stopper has scored one goal in 15 appearances for Portugal this year.

This will not be his last admission Olympiaco A second central defender is also expected to be acquired for the core of his defence. Let's remember “red and white”. They are also pushing for the acquisition of Andre Horta.