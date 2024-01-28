Bucs – Pelicans 141-117: Giannis Antetokounmpo and now… Rivers era in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks entered the Doc Rivers era in a 141-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Of course, Greek Freak isn't just about scoring goals. His 30 points came on 10/15 2-pointers, 1/1 3-pointers, but he also added 4 assists, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and a foul.

Milwaukee's “Holy Trinity” also had him Lillard 3/7 of 26 three-pointers, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and the Brooke Lopez 6/9 from the perimeter and 24 overall. The “Stacks” made 20/45 3-pointers and the humbling ceremony ended much earlier than expected. Which… gave way to rest Chris MiddletonWho did not take the field in the second half.

Those who fought were defeated Jaion (23p.) And Ingram (26p.) But they lost many fights in the racket against the unstoppable Giannis.

The Age of Rivers in Bucks

Now the bucks chip is changing. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his company will keep him on the bench Tag RiversStarting Tuesday's game (4:00 am) is where they will face each other Nuggets In Denver.

There, a five-game road trip begins for the Bucs, who are on a 7-game winning streak in their last 9 games, but have a tough schedule ahead of them.

Twelve minutes: 36-32, 75-63, 112-87, 141-117