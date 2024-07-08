The Turks have formed a new force against Rhodes – a menacing net in the Aegean

A radical revelation was made by Defense Inspector, Lt. Gen. E.A. Lazarus Kambouridis* Regarding the movements of the Turkish army on the other side of the Aegean.

According to a post by the Turkish Defense Ministry, Mr. Talks about camburitis “Official confirmation from the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey that the 2nd Marine Brigade has been established in Aksas opposite Rhodes with responsibility for the South Aegean region”. “The 1st squadron from Phogaia will be responsible for the northern Aegean,” he adds.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense (MSB) said in its own statement: “Amphibious Operations Exercise” was conducted by the Command of the Marine Amphibious Infantry Brigade in Bucaracas District, Aqsa District, Muqla.

According to the announcement, the main objective of training in amphibious operations is to enhance the coordination capabilities of units in surface and land operations and to ensure their preparedness for difficulties that may arise during such operations. During the training, the amphibious units practiced scenarios such as water-land landings, crossing various obstacles and breaking enemy lines.

The training content covers important topics such as the use of surface vehicles, A beach formation, Casualty evacuation and logistical support operations According to realistic battle scenarios. In addition, they focused on complex operational tasks to improve units’ communication and coordination capabilities.

It was concluded that these extensive amphibious operations exercises held in the Büyükkaraağaç area are an important step towards increasing the operational and combat capability of the Turkish Armed Forces. It is noteworthy that similar exercises will continue in the future.

Greece and Turkey naval chiefs meet from tomorrow

Notably, the revelation comes a day ahead of a meeting between the heads of the Greek and Turkish navies on confidence-building measures.

Specifically, as announced by the Ministry of National Defence, “As part of confidence-building activities between Greece and Turkey, Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Polychronis Koulouris will receive and meet his Turkish Vice Admiral Kadir Yildis on July 8 and 9, 2024”.

During the aforementioned period, the Commander of the Turkish Navy will be formally received by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Katara.

Also, on current developments in Greco-Turkey The possibility of a Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit is also open. Today, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Tayyip Erdogan, although he made it clear that nothing was planned.

*Lieutenant General E.A. Lazaros Kambouridis is a graduate of the National Security School, an MBA from Nottingham Trent University, a graduate of the Department of History and Ethnology at the Greek University of Athens, and a PhD candidate at Panteion University. Greek Diplomatic Mission in Istanbul from 1995-1999, Security Assistant at the Greek Embassy in Ankara from 2013-2017. Relaxed in March/2022

