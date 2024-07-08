12 Teams, Three Teams and Behavioral System

Olympic Games





08.07.2024 | 07:36

Puerto Rico was the last team to stamp its ticket to the Paris Olympics, closing out the top 12 among teams. See who the teams are, the three groups and the game format.

The national team, Spain, Brazil, and Puerto Rico, are the first-placed teams in the four pre-Olympic competitions (Praias, Valencia, Riga, San Juan), so all 12 teams of the Olympic Games are now called Paris.

Here are the 12 teams in the tournament (how they qualified in brackets):

France (Organizer) Germany (World Cup) Serbia (World Cup) Canada (World Cup) America (World Cup) Australia (World Cup) Japan (World Cup) South Sudan (World Cup) Greece (pre-Olympic tournament) Spain (Pre-Olympic Tournament) Brazil (pre-Olympic tournament) Puerto Rico (Pre-Olympic Tournament)

Teams of the Olympic Games

Group A

Australia Hellas Canada Spain

Group B

France Germany Japan Brazil

Group C

Serbia South Sudan Puerto Rico America

Behavioral system

The 12 teams were divided into three groups. The top two and two best third-placed teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals. These eight teams will be divided into four skill groups based on their performance and group stage record, before a draw is made to determine the pairings that will face each other in the quarter-finals.

Teams from the first group will play the fourth team, while the second group will play the third team. Here we have to take into account that teams who were in the same group in the first stage cannot draw against each other in the quarter finals.

Organization to host basketball competition at 2024 Olympic Games

FIBA.BASKETBALL



It is recalled that the group stage will take place in Lille, specifically at the Stade Pierre Mauroi, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will take place in Paris, namely at the Accor Arena.