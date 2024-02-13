Prosecutor N. Panagiotopoulos suggests the crime

her guilty feeling A former commander of the Athens Fire Service, Nick Panagiotopoulos, Advocate Pan suggested. Maniadis, as he was responsible for not evicting the inhabitants of Matti. The prosecuting officer has already bought more than five hours and is not done, but will continue on February 20.

During the counsel's argument, The accused should have recommended an organized evacuation of the people as a precaution, because of its location. He specifically said:

“The 7th Accused is Nicholas Panagiotopoulos, Right up to the highest point in the area His action is appropriate to get the image of fire. By 17:30, it was clear that the fire was so intense that it could not be contained. They believed that he would reach the sea at that time. Neo threatens Voutsa and Mathi. I note that at 5:20 pm when the seventh respondent saw the panorama of the fire.. it was the respective fire chief who recommended the evacuation. His mission and his work stop when he discovers that the fire is moving towards the residences and recommends evacuation. Is the proposal binding on companies? Apparently not. The persons to whom the proposal is addressed are those designated by law authorized for the purpose” he said.

Related article

He described how Matti's people remained in their places before the final destruction: “They could see the smoke but thought that someone would bother to warn them. But, no one informed them about this. The fire came to light when they chased them. The lack of timely information had a catalytic effect on many deaths and burns. This image of the fire brigade , did not honor civil defense or others involved. In case of early removal decision, the citizens will be informed in time through the media. (…) How is this possible? Door-to-door sound signals, passing vehicles and any other convenient or test means. The recommendation of an organized preventive evacuation will help citizens to prepare for impending danger. We were told we didn't have the time and the removal would take time. It's not the fire department's job to judge. Convening of SOP is not mandatory and can be done only if there is time, otherwise Deputy Mayor or Mayor can override them. Eviction by its nature is not mandatory, but it does imply prior notification of residents. So each resident, if they are informed, is responsible for making their own decisions. Something similar happened the same day in Kineta, where conditions were even more complicated. Yet the move was well timed and successful. Since then, our country has not stopped living the experience of great fires, although it was arranged in time for their evacuation without endangering the residents. In fact, there was also criticism for abuse of this measure. But I think it's an achievement to prioritize protecting human life. All conditions for a proposal for orderly eviction of residents were present and met. There was time to take civil action to protect residents. Mr. Panagiotopoulos, the 7th defendant, should have issued an order. Ignoring this recommendation is an error that can lead to a tragic outcome. Only the Chief of the Ground Forces is entitled to issue it and he is the 7th respondent. ESKE has no such authority or leadership of the fire department, responsibility is personal. However, the self-governing agents charged for this are not responsible. For these reasons, the charge against the 7th respondent must be proved and he must be declared guilty.”

Finally he asked her Expulsion of the then officers Chr. Golfino, Philip Pandeliako, and Damiano Papadopoulos.