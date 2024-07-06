Brussels strongly condemns obscene nationalist Viktor Orbán: You are not allowed to represent the EU. Occupying Tatar Leader Attends Meeting (Video)

Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses a conference with Occupy leader Ersin Tatar to his right. Video via photo Hellas Journal, Haber Lufde







The participation of the Hungarian Prime Minister, At the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Susa on July 5-6, Viktor Orbán took place exclusively in the context of bilateral relations between Hungary and this organization.

Thus begins the statement of the Spokesperson for Foreign and Security Policy on the participation of the Prime Minister of Hungary, in this session, the leader of the occupation, Ersin Tatar, was also invited.

Orban has long attended the summit as a tribute to his close friend, Turkey’s Islamist president, Tayyip Erdogan. As he is the President of the European Union this semester, his actions are unacceptable and shameful in many ways.

According to notification:

Hungary is now a member state of the European Union (EU) and holds the rotating presidency of the Council until 31 December 2024.

It does not refer to any external representation of the Union, which is the responsibility of the President of the European Council or the Head of Government and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at ministerial level.

Hungary has received no mandate from the Council of the European Union. Improving relations with the Organization of Turkic Nations.

As an observer in the Organization of Turkish States, the EU rejects attempts by the Organization of Turkish States to legitimize the separatist entity of Turkish Cyprus, known as the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, which is not recognized internationally.

This decision, pending ratification by the Organization’s members, is regrettable and contrary to the fact that many members of the Organization have expressed strong support for the principle of territorial integrity and the United Nations Charter.

E.U. In accordance with the respective resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Union has made it clear several times, including at the highest political level, that only the Republic of Cyprus is recognized as a subject of international law.

Condemn Turkey’s efforts to promote a fake state

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus unequivocally condemns Turkish efforts to promote a separatist entity in violation of international law.

It states:

As part of Ankara’s efforts, officials from the pseudo-government were invited by Azerbaijan to an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic-speaking Countries (OTC) in Susa. The organization of Turkic-speaking states is again being used by Ankara as a means of projecting a pseudo-state.

The Republic of Cyprus is taking all necessary measures to uphold its sovereignty, territorial integrity and due respect for the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. We further express our deep disappointment and dissatisfaction with the participation of Hungarian high officials in the OTK informal meeting.

The above participation is the most serious slip for which all performances at all levels are performed. All our European partners, including the Member State that took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union five days ago, are fully committed to the UN resolution on Cyprus. We expect the resolutions to fully respect international law and their resulting obligations. Status of EU Member States.

We expect each member state to demonstrate appropriate solidarity, responsibility and practical support on an issue of vital and vital importance to the Republic of Cyprus, but also to the EU and to act on the basis of the relevant decisions of the European Council. .

Violent protests from Nicosia for projecting pseudo-states into the Organization of Turkic-speaking States – dissatisfaction with Hungarian authorities’ participation

FOLLOW HELLAS JOURNAL ON NEWS GOOGLE

HellasJournal – Newsletter











