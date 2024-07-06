Keenan Evans in red and white

Olympiakos announced the acquisition of Keenan Evans (28 years old, 1.90 meters) for three years.

Olympiakos has formalized the addition of Keenan Evans (28 years old, 1.90 meters), announcing his acquisition for three years.

The Red and White players reached an agreement with the player and decided to stick with it despite the player’s injury, which will keep him out for several months.

The Piraeus team made its announcement at noon on Saturday (6/7) and the deal was formalized shortly after.

Evans played last season for Zalgris, with whom he averaged 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the EuroLeague.

Notification Details:

“KAE Olympiacos announces the acquisition of Keenan Evans. The American guard has signed a three-year contract.

who is who

Born: 23/08/1996

Nationality: USA (Texas)

Height: 1.91 m.

Designation: Guard

Previous Teams:

Texas Tech (2014–2018)

Grand Rapids Drive (2018–2019)

Delaware Blue Coats (2019)

Ikokia (2019–2020)

Hapoel Haifa (2020–2021)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (2021–2022)

Salkiris Kaunas (2022)

Last year’s figure…

In the Euroleague, in a total of 34 games, he averaged 27:04 minutes of participation, 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals. At the Lithuanian championship he was M.O. 11.3 points, 1.91 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Discrimination

Intercollegiate

Bosnia Champion (2020)

Lithuanian Championship (2023)

Israel Cup Winner (2021)

Lithuanian Cup (2023, 2024)