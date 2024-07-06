The J2US final was devastating

The big winners of J2US for season 6 and after 17 live are Yiannis Sevdikalis and Sofia Kourtidou.

Last night the J2US Closed with a big party full of surprises, excitement and many twists and turns.

Host Nikos Kochlonis once again portrays Anna Vissi in his own unique way and makes a great start. Next to the participants who always had the stress of the evening. Of course, he could not make a special dedication to the jury, which has become one in recent years.

Sodiris with Phidias, Yiannis Tsevtikalis with Sofia Gortido, Giorgos Moutsas with Tania Prezou and Penelope Anastasopoulou with Ian Stratis were the pairs competing in the J2US Grand Final. In addition to the songs they chose to sing, the couple also performed a common song by Yiannis Pario.

After performances that enthralled the audience and the panel, it was time to announce the big winners. The final upset of J2US for Season 6 and the big winners were Yiannis Sevdikalis and Sofia Kourtidou after 17 live.

The pair didn’t expect to finish first, she said after the win

“I’m so excited! Of course, all children deserve this award, but for us it’s very emotional. Because this award is not ours, this award is yours, friends! It’s for all people who live on the margins, minorities, dreams and goals and some people believe that they can’t achieve it. It’s for everyone,” readily admitted, wide-eyed, Yannis. Cevticalis next to Sophia Gordido, the chosen one in his heart.