A couple in New York “fished” a safe with $100,000 in a lake with the help of a magnet! [βίντεο]

A couple in New York who went “fishing” for metal objects with the help of a powerful magnet were left speechless when they recovered a safe containing about $100,000 in cash from the bottom of a lake.

James Cain and Barbie Agostini dropped a rope tied to a powerful magnet into the lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York last Friday, May 31, at noon.

Imagine their surprise when they recovered the security! They opened it and found money in $100 wads, even though the bills were corroded by water.

An unusual pastime of treasure hunters

In an interview with New York’s NY1 network, James Cain said he started the hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic, after thinking he could indulge in treasure hunting without spending too much money on equipment.

Magnetic fishing involves dropping a line with a strong magnet in the water in hopes of retrieving metal objects.

However, no one expected him to find the “fish” safe and probably full of money.

“We pulled it out and inside were two layers of million dollars,” Kane said.

The couple reported their discovery to the NYPD and were told that the money was not connected to any crime and that there was no way to trace the original owner of the safe, so they were allowed to keep it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Agostini said. “I fainted”.

The pair said they never found a safe again, but their magnetic searches turned up a variety of items, from old World War II rifles and grenades to a motorcycle, foreign currency and jewelry.