Who is the new Deputy Education Minister Iona Litrivi?

A new administrator but experienced for the position, according to government sources, Ioanna Lytrivi will replace Domna Michelido, who has been promoted to Minister of Labor and Social Security, to take up the position of Deputy Minister of Education, Religion and Sports.

Ioanna Lytrivi is a Member of Parliament for New Democracy, and as Deputy Minister of Education, she will be responsible for vocational training, in which she has much experience and expertise.

Who is Iona Litrivi?

The new Deputy Minister of Education, 41 years old, is a political scientist with a PhD in lifelong learning, training and employment policies from the Department of Political Science at the University of Crete.

He studied Greek philology at the School of Philosophy in Athens.

As the Executive Director of the National Organization for Qualifications and Vocational Guidance (EOPPEP) Certification for the four-year period 2019-2023, he contributed to highlight the quality dimensions of the lifelong education, professional training and career counseling sector. Improving the certification process of professional qualifications in Greece.

He was a member of the Management Board of the European Training Foundation of the European Union (European Training Foundation) and the representative of Greece on the EU Advisory Committee for the European Qualifications Framework (EQF Advisory Committee).

He teaches social research methods at the University of Neapolis, Cyprus.

He has worked as Scientific Advisor to the Hellenic Parliament and the Ministries of Administrative Reform and State (2011-2019) and Scientific Manager in Public Lifelong Learning Structures (2009-2011).

Ioanna Lytrivi was elected as a Member of Parliament for the first time with New Democracy in the May 21, 2023 election and was re-elected in the June 25 election.

He is the Secretary of the Standing Committee on Education Affairs and a member of the Special Standing Committee on Equality, Youth and Human Rights. He is also a member of the Subcommittee on Combating Human Trafficking and Exploitation and the Subcommittee on Issues of Persons with Disabilities.