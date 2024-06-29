Tyler Dorsey remains in Athens, finalizing his transfer

Olympics





29.06.2024 | 13:42

Tyler Dorsey has been in action since midday on Saturday (29/06) and is now aiming to pull on the Olympiakos shirt again.

Tyler Dorsey’s return to Olympiakos has entered its final stages. According to information, the 28-year-old guard (1.93 m) arrived in Greece, and there are photos confirming this on the Internet, which show him in “L. Venizelos”.

Piraeus has agreed to everything for the return of the exiled regional player, but they have not confirmed that the player is in Greece to complete the deal, as he must first be released from Fenerbahce. It is expected that something can be done from July 1.

Print screen



Dorsey dons the red and white shirt in the 2021/22 season and returns to Port after two years, Giorgos Bartzokas’ side adds a player who can create perimeter and shot, while it is notable that he also holds a Greek passport.



In the 2023/24 season, Dorsey averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 39.1% of three-pointers in 20 minutes in the Turkish League and 8.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 45.4%. 18 minutes participation in the Euroleague with Fenerbahce.