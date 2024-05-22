The way has been opened for great changes in education

to take her exams Greek PISA And the reactions they caused, talked about, in his post, Oh Kiriakos Pierrakakis.

An education minister spoke “A valuable tool for evaluating today’s education system and another stimulus for the big changes needed tomorrow”How to add “Examination results do not count towards grades, papers are anonymous and are not taken into account in evaluating student performance”.

Regarding those reacting to their actions, the Education Minister emphasized “Some won’t stop many… We won’t settle for mechanisms and forces of inaction. Citizens have given a vote of confidence to the government to take the country into the future. That’s what we’re determined to do.”

In detail, Pierrakaki post

“The National Diagnostic Tests in Modern Greek Language and Mathematics conducted today (also known as “Greek PISA”) aim to reliably capture the level of knowledge and skills of students in the 6th grade and 3rd grade of primary school. Secondary school .













Questions asked by students in more than 630 schools across the country were answered. Exam results do not count as grades, papers are anonymous and are not taken into account in evaluating student performance. The goal is different: quantitative and qualitative analysis of the results, analysis at the national level at this stage provides valuable information about the degree of achievement of the objectives of the curriculum, and gradually at the regional level and at the school level. unit.

The themes are familiar. Students have already been taught these and no preparation is required. Its purpose is to capture the level of integration of academic subjects, but also the development of their skills and especially their critical thinking. “Hellenic PISA” is a valuable tool for assessing today’s education system and another impetus for the big changes needed tomorrow. In all major European countries relevant examinations are conducted with the aim of improving the education systems.

Teachers are facilitators and catalysts in the titanic quest for a better, functional, creative, digital school. They are against the age-old minority.

The few will not deter the many. The recently announced digital school, along with the upcoming changes in many books, curricula, reading whole literature books instead of fragmented texts, career guidance tests and co-education has opened the way for major changes. What more is to be announced and implemented in the coming months. With the minor and major changes that the Greek school so desperately needed. And certainly without prejudice – not just another decade, but another century.

We do not address the mechanisms and forces of inertia. Citizens have given a vote of confidence to the government to take the country into the future. That’s what we’re determined to do.”

