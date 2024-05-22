Euroleague: Panathinaikos’ visit to the hotel in Berlin was episodic

Panathinaikos arrived at the hotel in Berlin and Fenerbahce fans gathered outside and booed Ataman!

In particular, part of the Fenerbahce fans stayed in the area after the reception of the Turkish team, and by the time the “Clover” team got off the bus, they shouted slogans against the “Greens” and especially against Ergin Ataman.





When he arrived, he was nervous @paobcgr Between Ergin Ataman and her followers at her hotel in Berlin @FBBasketbol pic.twitter.com/xJzDlZWsDV — gazzetta.gr (@gazzetta_gr) May 22, 2024







The Turkish coach, who won the Euroleague title twice with Efes and is also a selector in his country’s national team, was visibly upset and asked for security to intervene.





There was also tension with Matthias Lesser.

Tension between Matias Lessor and his fans @FBBasketbol It should be noted that the French Center came with her family and her young child on the bus and her child was frightened by the commotion. pic.twitter.com/zfvyhTX1ba — gazzetta.gr (@gazzetta_gr) May 22, 2024

In fact, the situation was transferred to the hotel lobby, but everything became clear as those without authorization were forced to leave.

We remind you that Panathinaikos plays against Fener on Friday (19:00) to take part in Sunday’s final in the Final-4 of the EuroLeague.

