“The Ilysian”: Athens Hilton’s new name Economy News

Ilysian. Inspired by the area and facades of the building designed by the elders Yannis Moralis It is the name of a new multidimensional space in Athens Formerly Hilton These include hospitality, housing, restaurants, sports and wellness areas.

Its inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of the Prime Minister Mr. Kyriakou Mitsotakis: “It is not often that the regeneration of a building becomes a symbol of the development of an entire region, and I dare say an entire city,” said the Prime Minister, a bridge connecting the new landmark and the past. Present and future.

“The new destination wants to be a point of meeting and inspiration, a lively and cosmopolitan place that is not only Athenian, but a destination from Ilyssia to Ilyssia,” he said shortly before. Mr. Achilleas ConstantakopoulosIts leader TE.MES. SA., its major shareholder Ionian HotelVasilisis is the owner of the landmark property on Sofia Street.

That is the new goal It is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 After a 340 million euro investment, Featuring one of the Hilton Group’s flagship 5-star hotels, the “Conrad”. Rooms and suites with views of Athens and the Acropolis, with private, luxury “stamp” residences under the group’s “Conrad’ and “Waldorf Astoria” brands. The property includes a pModern Members ClubMultiple choices Cooking and entertainment venues, Unique stores And Leisure and wellness experiences.

According to a study on the financial impact of investment by the University of Piraeus, The Overall positive outcome From the operation of the new target in the Greek economy to its first five years of operation, calculated Over 1.25 billion euros.

