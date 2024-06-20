Parnita: 5 people arrested for attacking garbage collectors

A case of violent assault on two garbage collection volunteers in Parnita has been solved.

5 persons aged 22 and 23 have been arrested. Charges of gang, attempted murder, bodily harm and weapons were filed.

Full Announcement of EL.AS:

from Security Sub-Directorate of Western Attica her Directorate of Security In Attica, a case of violent assault against two volunteers in the Filey area was resolved. 25-05-2024.

Five citizens were arrested in this case. Age 22 and 23at any cost A case was registered Gang, attempted murder, bodily harm and violation of arms laws.

Regarding the case history, May 24, 2024 evening time, -4 volunteers spent the night in the tribal outpost where, as part of their activity, they would carry out clean-up activities.

early in the morning May 25, -2- 7 persons riding in vehicles approached the volunteers and after a few minutes of conversation between them, -2- launched an organized attack against the volunteers, using sharp objects and fists, injuring them grievously. They ran away.

Through special investigative activities, technical – digital investigations and analysis of video content, the above criminals were identified, -5- arrested in an organized operation that took place this morning, Thursday, June 20, 2024.

As part of the operation, took place in Acharna and areas Egaleo, With the help of police officers from tribal security departments, Ikelio et ileum, Found and seized -1- knife (butterfly type), several mobile phones and used -2- vehicles Criminals.

At the same time, the investigation revealed the connection of another person from the circle of criminals in the drug case, against whom a case was registered.

The Arrest They will be taken to the competent prosecuting authority while investigations continue to identify and arrest the rest of the accused.