Moments of emotion at former Emperor Constantine's memorial service: Which “blue blood” “was”

Former Emperor Constantine's wife Anna Maria was present, and her children and grandchildren attended the memorial held in his honor at Windsor Castle.

The ceremony was “visited” by many “blue bloods” led by Queen Camilla. Anna Maria, Paul and Marie Chandall were in the front row at St George's Church where the memorial service was held, behind them were the former's grandchildren and King Felipe of Spain, with Letitia (Amid a flurry of divorce rumours)

The memorial service for the late King Constantine was attended by Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and current and former royals of Denmark, the Netherlands, Jordan, Serbia and former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

William canceled at the last minute to attend the memorial service

“For Personal Reasons” and “Last Minute” In this case, Prince William has announced that he will not attend his father's memorial service. His father's second cousin and former King of Greece, Constantine. And William's father, King Charles, will not attend the ceremony at Windsor Castle as he undergoes cancer treatment.

No further details about William's absence have been released, and it is not known whether it is related to his wife Kate Middleton's recovery from stomach surgery last month.

The Prince of Wales reportedly called the Greek royal family to apologise, while Kensington Palace insisted Kate was “fine” at home.