Survivor Spoiler Exit 2/28: These Candidates – He's the Favorite to Exit!

Survivor Spoiler Exit 2/28: Exit is a Girl Affair – Who Wants to Exit?

Survivor spoilers depart 2/28: This is week 8 Survivor It is nearing its end and all the immunities are colored blue.

For the second week in a row, the Warriors take all the immunity, forcing the celebrities to evict the players.

As you can see, with the best performance in the 3rd immunity Live broadcastThe Blues scored 12-8 and took last immunity in Reality Survival SKAI.

Fortunately for the Reds, Katerina Dalaka was named MVP Thus there will be a candidate from the opposite team as well.

Elena Amanadito was unanimously voted first by her team, while the same happened to Maria Antona. yes, There was a “dirt” on Twitter over James' release On this piece.

Finally, Caterina Talaga was forced to come out to… Taco, although it did show Chrissa.

Survivor spoiler departure 2/28: He's a favorite

Of course and Katerina Dalaka It's unlikely to go away. After all, she was the best player on Survivor this year and rarely lost.

At the same time, especially high Chris Hadgeorgiou, which nearly won MVP of the week. If he continues at the same pace, he will be hard to get out of.

The Elena Amanadito She seems to be finding her footing in the battle arena, though she still has trouble with targets, which keeps her from wins. Of course, she usually has strong players against her.

Exit seems to be a favorite Maria AntonaIt has been particularly damaged recently and is in a difficult condition.

Of course, let's make it clear that a great battle will be fought until the last moment to find the hero who will eventually return to Greece.