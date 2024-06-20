IDF: Hamas cannot be eradicated

Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) spokesman Major General Daniel Hagari, yesterday Wednesday, during a television interview with Channel 13, commented that Hamas “cannot be destroyed” and that the only way to achieve the goal is to release the hostages. A prisoner exchange agreement was held in the Gaza Strip.

For the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, a top Israeli official has publicly expressed the view that the Palestinian Islamist movement “cannot be destroyed,” challenging one of the declared goals of the war defined by Israel’s prime minister. Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Hamas is an ideology, Hamas is a political party. It is rooted in people’s hearts. “Anyone who thinks they can eliminate Hamas is delusional,” an IDF spokesman said in an interview. “Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood and it has been active for years,” he added.

He argued that the only way to weaken Hamas was to create a new leadership in the Gaza Strip. “If we don’t bring something else to Gaza, we will end up with Hamas,” he warned.

Admiral Hagari admitted that it was “impossible” to free all hostages in the Gaza Strip through military operations, expressing the view that a prisoner exchange program should be implemented. Military leadership.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office reacted immediately, issuing a statement underlining that eliminating Hamas was a goal set by the cabinet and that the Israeli military was committed to it.

In a clarification post by the Israeli Armed Forces on Telegram, Hagari referred to Hamas as an ideology and underlined that his statement should not be misinterpreted.