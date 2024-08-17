Journalist Paulina Dassiou has died

Journalist and radio producer Paulina Tasio has passed away, spreading sadness throughout the world of journalism.

Paulina Dassiu has been a radio producer and guest host on several television shows.

Today, Saturday, the news of his death became known through the posts of Lambros Constantaras and Nikos Kochlonis.

Nikos Kochloni’s heart-wrenching post – “You are an inspiration to us all”

Nikos Kochlonis said goodbye to the journalist with a very emotional post in a story on his Instagram account:

“Pavlina passed away unjustly, leaving us empty and sad too soon. She was a soul full of life, smiles and love for those around her. Every moment we spent with her will be our companion forever.

Paulina had a unique ability to light up a space with her presence. Her kindness and positive energy inspired us all. Let’s celebrate her life full of dreams and hope and keep her memory alive.

We should never forget the joy he gave us and the love he gave us. Polina had a good trip. We will miss you very much,” Nikos Kochlonis wrote.

Cochloni’s post about Paulina Dassiou:

“Baby Buttons” with Lambros Constantaras and the stray kitten

Paulina Dassiou and Lambros Konstandaras worked together in 2012 on the radio show “Kids Buttons”.

On Saturday afternoon, Lambros Konstanteras posted a photo of them together on his personal Instagram account, while he sadly wrote: “Oh, my pavlinaki” with a broken heart next to it.

Later, a second release came with these two and a kitten, which Paulina “named”, revealed Lambros Constantaras.

“Pavlinaki, apart from everything else, is also the goddess of Button, because we launched one of the first shows on Internet TV in 2012. Our show was called “Kids of Buttons”, so I found the wrong cat, Paulina was abandoned. Idea. And she was baptized!

Check out the posts: