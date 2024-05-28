He died at the age of 94 Albert Randy, Canadian-born producer and screenwriter who won an Academy Award for his films “The Godfather” And “Million Dollar Baby”Created the comedy “The Longest Yard” and helped create the hit sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes.”

Randy died “peacefully” at UCLA Medical Center on Saturday, according to his spokesman, whose last words were: “The game is over, but we won it.”

Born Albert Stotland Randy in Montreal in 1930, he moved to the United States as a child and grew up in New York. After graduating from the University of Southern California, he was working as an architect when he met television actor Bernard Fine in the early 1960s, a move that changed his life forever.

From The Godfather and Million Dollar Baby to Cannonball Run II and Megaforce, Randy has produced more than 30 films from top to bottom, which was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Picture of the Year.

He was born in Montreal, raised in New York and Miami Beach, Florida. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School before winning a scholarship that allowed him to study chemical engineering at the City College of New York. In 1956, he graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in architectural design. While at USC with his then-girlfriend, who worked on one of Roger Corman’s early films, he moved to Palm Springs and became the art director of The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955).

Randy worked designing homes for a construction company in Hackensack, New Jersey. This eventually led to her meeting Warner Bros. studio head Jack Warner, who offered her a job in Los Angeles after being impressed by her knowledge and interest in the entertainment industry.

