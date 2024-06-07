Panathinaikos: Ataman, Kontos released from financial penalty

The referee announced the penalties for Game 1, imposing monetary fines on Panathinaikos’ coach and “green” KAE.

After KAE Olympiakos filed a complaint with the sports referee for K. A. E. Panathinaikos actorhim Ataman of Ergin But even “Green” KAE’s director of basketball and communications, the penalties were announced just before the jambolt of the second final of the series.

In particular, the “Clover” coach was fined 10,000 euros, as well as 16,400 euros. KAE Panathinaikos AKTOR. At the same time he was released Dimitris Kantos For disciplinary charges for bringing the sport into disrepute.

Penalties of the match referee for the first final

Panathinaikos Athleticos Omilos Kalathosphyriki Anonyme Etaria (T.D.K. Panathinaikos) to: a) A fine of reprimand and a fine of One Thousand Four Hundred (1,400.00) Euros. , for false slogans referring to natural persons and b) a severe written reprimand and a fine of fifteen thousand (15,000) euros for actions and statements defaming the sport. 120/6-6-2024 call and regarding the championship match with the team of PIRAEUS BASKETBALL SOCIETY (dt OLYMPIAKOS KAE) Olympic Philathlon Association held on 5-6-2024. Ergin Ataman, coach of Panathinaikos Athleticos Omilos Kalathospherikis Anonymes Eterius (DDK Panathinaikos), was severely reprimanded and fined ten thousand rupees for the aforementioned match and

DIMITRIOS KONTOS was acquitted of defamation of the game of basketball of Article 74 of the Special Regulations of the 2023-2024 A1 Basketball Championship National Disciplinary Charges during the aforementioned tournament.

PANATHINAIKOS ATHLETIC GROUP BASKETBALL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (dt KAE PANATHINAIKOS) ISSUED FOR THE SAME REGULATORY TYPE AS ABOVE (D. KONTOU) DURING THE ABOVE MENTIONED COMPETITION.